The Colosseum increasingly ‘World Heritage Site’. A panoramic lift overlooking the arena was inaugurated to also allow people with motor disabilities to enjoy a spectacular view of the monument. Ribbon cutting in the presence of the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano and performance by the Italian cinema orchestra.

History, beauty, charm are enclosed in it which after centuries continues to be one of the wonders of the capital. The structure will also give the possibility to those with mobility difficulties to overcome the 100 steep steps that separate the 1st tier from the newly restored intermediate gallery. The view from the lift is breathtaking and allows you to admire the entire monument.

The work, made of cor-ten steel, 22 meters high, has an imposing and safe structure, which follows the fundamental principles of restoration, i.e. the project is completely reversible. After five years of work (interrupted by the pandemic and bad weather events), the inauguration was held on Tuesday, accompanied by music and in the presence of many political and cultural authorities.

Born from the synergy between PArCo and the Italian Cinema Orchestra (in 2018, on the occasion of the screening of the film Gladiator in the Colosseum, with music by Hans Zimmer performed live, the President of the Orchestra Marco Patrignani made the commitment to sponsor the new lift), the lift was built in compliance with the archaeological site and current regulations, to fit harmoniously into one of the most loved (and photographed) monuments in the world. In fact, to avoid damaging the ancient masonry, it was decided to use pressure anchor points, which guarantee the total reversibility of the work (Metal Working took care of the metal structures, Ahrcos of the building works and Maspero Elevatori of the construction of the substation ).