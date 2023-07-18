Literature has often used illness as an organ of superior knowledge, a singular hyperesthesia that disarticulated the pragmatic reason of the world and showed things as they are. For example, an atomized time and devoid of causality. Or, things freed from their use and infected by the proximity of other objects. It is a process that reaches its extreme point in some poetics of literary modernism: Thomas Mann, Virginia Woolf… and even in the famous Letter from Lord Chandos of Hofmannsthal, where illness is a linguistic matter: a disarticulation of the interpreted world.

If I dive into such ancient sources (in three modern classics) it is because of the effect of continuity and contrast that a book like Operation on the sick body, by Sergio Loo (Mexico City 1982-2014). Posthumous book published for the first time in Mexico in 2015. A book that is also polyhedral in its form and that, to put it too simplistically, narrates the author’s disease: a sarcoma in the femur of his left leg, a cancer that ended with his life a few months before turning 32 years old.

Portrait of the author Sergio Loo. RODULFO GEA (CNL-INBA)

“My name is body: the contradiction between what you see and from where I speak”, writes Loo in the fragment “Left parietal”, and this phrase perhaps gives a measure of his poetics: very brief fragments titled with the names of the parts of the body (“Tarsus”, ” Lower jaw”, “Cut of the trigone”…), and sustained precisely by that contradiction between clinical language and vitality misshapen (which does not allow itself to be caught in a form) of Loo’s writing; contrast in which the very successful medical illustrations of this edition affect. Being sick would be being born to a “new life”, a greater potentiality, being “double alive”, “a nice vacation from your healthy identity”. In a sense, a new vitalism unnatural, being precisely what is natural a “rigid legislature”. Thus, this book allows itself to be traversed by this vitality also in its generic ambiguity: we could say that it is, at times, a book of poetry, or that it resembles a clinical notebook in which the author pours out observations and aphorisms about her illness. But Operation on the sick body It reaches, also in its formal contrast, a richer metaphor: illness is a new language that radicalizes the potentiality of the real, a poetic fiction (and optimistic, when things don’t go well) embodied here by the three main characters of the book: the narrator, Pedro and Cecilia. Lovers or friends who do not allow themselves to be trapped in a reality of fixed names: homosexuality or heterosexuality. Also borderline bodies that overflow, become pregnant and sick, and that are reinvented by the narrator (revived) like characters from a children’s story. An optimism, by the way, nothing corny: rather, an ability to find the beauty of the margins.

Operation on the sick body It tells more things than it says. His demanding containment is surprising in order not to fall into pathos, he well narrates the author’s (real) cancer and even outlines the certainty of child abuse. Once again, illness is identified with a richer literary faculty: deforming the world and freeing it from the sadness of realism or a moralistic attachment to facts. A defense, after all, of literature.

sergio lou

Commission Editions, 2023

112 pages. 18 euro

