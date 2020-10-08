new Delhi: On Indigo’s Delhi-Bangalore flight, a woman gave birth to a child on Wednesday. This information was given in an official statement. In response to a question, Indigo said, “We confirm that a child was born prematurely in Plot No.6E122 from Delhi to Bangalore. No further information is available.”

Retired Captain Christopher of the Air Force has tweeted some photos, videos of the child and the woman. In the tweet, he told that the child was born at 6.10 pm on Wednesday evening. The flight arrived at Bangalore Airport at 7.40 AM. All the Indigo flight staff at the airport welcomed the lady and wished her well. At the moment both the baby and the mother are healthy.

Happy mother ???????????? God bless the parents and their baby boy pic.twitter.com/h8nEPSLOHj – Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) October 7, 2020

An aviation industry source said, “A child was born on the Delhi-Bangalore flight number 6E 122.” This flight reached Bengaluru Airport at 7.30 pm.

