L.exus is underperformed in Europe, especially in Germany. The brand, which belongs to Toyota, competes in the upper class and does not do well in the cave of the BMW-Audi-Mercedes lions. The Japanese have their own seriousness, garnished with a nice dash of esprit. Lexus would have to get more interested parties into its vehicles once, then possibly more would stay. The SUV NX has such a role. It has been available in Europe since 2014 and, according to the company, mainly reaches customers who are driving a Lexus for the first time.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The now statically presented second generation should provide the desired momentum. It comes with a mighty radiator throat, dynamic sides and a pleasing rear end. The new NX increases in all dimensions and stretches to 4.66 meters. The driving dynamics, which we will comment on after a test drive, was put in the hands of professional racing drivers. So it should go forward. Two four-cylinder petrol engines, each with a displacement of 2.5 liters, are responsible for this. In the 350h model, it develops 242 hp with electrical assistance, and there is front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The 450h is a novelty for the brand, which has long rejected this complex type of drive, a plug-in hybrid with 306 hp, all-wheel drive is standard here. The upswing in partial electricians is probably too strong to leave the state-subsidized field to the competition. The battery has a capacity of 18.1 kWh and is said to be good for up to 63 kilometers of electrical travel. Lexus promises that its self-charging hybrid system is economical even when the battery is empty. That will also have to be tried out.









Photo gallery



Presented

:



Lexus NX





As expected, there is a large screen and technical finesse such as buttons for unlocking doors or cloud navigation on board. Silence and style should seduce you. We’ll know in November whether that will work, and then the market launch will take place.