Announced during MAR10 Day celebrations, the new sets feature some of the most recognizable Super Mario characters, including Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Peach.

The LEGO Group brings Nintendo’s iconic Mario Kart franchise to the world of LEGO bricks for the first time. Featuring memorable characters, customizable karts and unique track elements, the sets let you turn unexpected surfaces into the ultimate Mario Kart track.

Plus, these sets add a digital play bonus – fans can attach a LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach, each sold separately, to the new Mario Kart sets, taking the interactive experience into high gear by putting one of the figures in the driver’s seat.

This includes the iconic Mario Kart visual and audio effects for start-up, horn and skidding sounds. Fans can also use these characters to scan item boxes, allowing them to collect extra coins and increase their score upon completing the race.

The new LEGO Super Mario sets: Mario Kart

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Standard Kart

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

