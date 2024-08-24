With Gamescom 2024, news also arrived regarding LEGO, and in particular the crossover series with Nintendo with new sets announced Of LEGO Mario Kart and LEGO Animal Crossingof which we can see the first images as well as details such as release dates and prices.

The Mario Kart series was already announced during MAR10 Day this year, but now there is more information and materials about it: new sets dedicated to Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach are on the way, all compatible with previous existing LEGO Super Mario packs.

These are Lego-style reproductions of the aforementioned characters with their own special vehicles seen in Mario Kart, and are compatible with the series’ signature sound and visual effects.