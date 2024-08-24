With Gamescom 2024, news also arrived regarding LEGO, and in particular the crossover series with Nintendo with new sets announced Of LEGO Mario Kart and LEGO Animal Crossingof which we can see the first images as well as details such as release dates and prices.
The Mario Kart series was already announced during MAR10 Day this year, but now there is more information and materials about it: new sets dedicated to Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach are on the way, all compatible with previous existing LEGO Super Mario packs.
These are Lego-style reproductions of the aforementioned characters with their own special vehicles seen in Mario Kart, and are compatible with the series’ signature sound and visual effects.
New additions for LEGO Super Mario and more
LEGO Mario Kart sets will be available from 1st January 2025.
In particular, these are the following packages:
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike (#72031), €14.99
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Standard Kart (#72032), €19.99
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo (#72033), €34.99
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi (#72034), €29.99
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage (#72035), €39.99
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set (#72036), €79.99
As for the Animal Crossing sets, these join the others already announced previously and feature additional characters and scenery elements from the famous Nintendo series.
These too are expected to be available starting January 1, 2025 and present some interesting additions to the collection.
In this case, these are the following packages:
- LEGO Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste (#77053), 9,99€
- LEGO Animal Crossing Florindo’s Caravan & Garden Shop (#77054), 29,99€
- LEGO Animal Crossing Able Sisters Clothing Store (#77055), 39,99€
