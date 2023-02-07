Something that has become very clear is that if an entertainment franchise becomes popular, surely it will have its adaptation to the world of bricks. LEGOthis has happened with Super Mario, Sonic The Hedgehog and even with Horizon Zero Dawn. And now, the dream of many is coming true, because The Lord of the rings will have one more set to the existing ones.

This was confirmed by the brand itself in a new video from Twitter, where it is highlighted that the toy is included in the selection of products for adults, something that they have recently done with the recreation of real-life buildings and even boats. In this case, it will have 6167 pieces in total, where there are also figures of the favorite characters from the saga.

”You have only one choice.” Can you resist building the One Set to Rule Them All? The new LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell will certainly test you… and take you to ‘the Last Homely House’.https://t.co/f7lbPfj2rq pic.twitter.com/wvd2AAnNdK —LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 7, 2023

The departure date for this premium package of Rivendell of The Lord of the rings It is planned to reach homes next March 8and its price is neither more nor less than $12,499. For what is considered one of the biggest sets of the brand, and also one of the most anticipated by fans of the middle-earth brand.

For those who are interested, they can already order it in the official store of LEGO.

Via: LEGO

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly the most Tolkien fans will want to take this set, which looks like a carbon copy of said scenario. However, that price is almost equal to that of a PlayStation 5.