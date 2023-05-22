LEGO And BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment collaborate to launch a new set dedicated to one of the most iconic titles of the Japanese company. Let’s talk about the set LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcadea reproduction of the classic cabinet by PAC-MAN and of the characters that populate it, the iconic ball-eater and the ghosts Blinky And Clyde. Inside the cabinet there will be a light at the coin slot and a female mini-figure.

This set will be available from 4 June at a price of €269.99, but LEGO VIP members will be able to purchase it early from 1 June. We can see it in the official images available below.

May 22, 2023: The LEGO Group and Bandai Namco celebrate the 43rd anniversary of PAC-MAN by unveiling the new LEGO® ICONS PAC-MAN Arcade set, one of the most famous and nostalgic arcade games of all time.

Originally released on May 22, 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) in Japan, the PAC-MAN video game has become a cultural icon. After 40 years as a pop culture star across the globe through games, TV shows, music and more, the LEGO Group has partnered with Bandai Namco to bring the 80s classic back into brick form. This collaboration revealed that PAC-MAN’s famous yellow color was inspired by the LEGO Group’s signature colour.

The new LEGO set design showcases an arcade version of PAC-MAN and lets you recreate some of the game’s legendary moves. Plus, builders can create large, colorful versions of PAC-MAN, BLINKY and CLYDE with the bricks, which rotate on a base and can be placed on top of the cabinet or stand alone.

Once the set is complete, you can light up the coin slot. Also inside the cabinet is a reproduction of a female minifigure playing PAC-MAN on an arcade cabinet.

PAC-MAN CURIOSITIES:

On May 22, 1980, the first PAC-MAN focus test was held and the public saw the yellow character for the first time.

PAC-MAN is yellow because designer Mr. Iwatani was inspired by the iconic yellow of the LEGO brick.

The character form is based on a pizza with a slice missing.

The game was released in Japan on June 29, 1980, before being made available to the rest of the world.

A Pac-Man cartoon appeared on television screens in the 80s.

Buckner & Garcia released the hit single “PAC-MAN Fever,” which peaked at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in March 1982.

In 1993, Florida’s Billy Mitchell became the first person to reach the game’s perfect score of 3,333,360 points. To achieve a perfect score, the player should complete all 256 levels without a single mistake and consume all PAC-DOTS, fruits and ghosts (consume 4 ghosts with each POWER PELLET).

In recognition of PAC-MAN’s release in 1980 and its installation in 293,822 arcades in 7 years, Guinness World Records recognized the game as the “most successful coin-operated game” in the world.

Describing the design process for the new set, LEGO Designer Sven Franic commented: “As a cultural icon of the past 40 years, it has been a pleasure to bring PAC-MAN to life with bricks. We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life. Our team of talented designers have worked tirelessly to capture and bring the essence of PAC-MAN’s beloved arcade game into brick form, from PAC-MAN itself to the colorful and labyrinthine environment in which it moves. Every detail has been carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter Eggs – in true videogame style. We are thrilled to share this incredible build with the world and can’t wait to see the delight of fans of all ages“.

Aadil Tayouga, Director of Licensing and Business Strategy at Bandai Namco Europe, added: “Bandai Namco and the LEGO Group share many common values, especially the goal of providing fun for all people through quality products. In addition to these values, PAC-MAN’s yellow being actually inspired by the LEGO Group’s yellow, this made the connection even more natural. It has been an amazing collaboration with the passionate team at the LEGO Group and we hope fans will enjoy this set“.

LEGO VIP members will get early access to buy the LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set from 1 June 2023 at LEGO.com/PAC-MAN and in the LEGO Stores. The set will also be available to everyone from June 4, 2023 at the recommended price of €269.99.

Game enthusiasts young and old will be able to try out the new LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade Machine and enjoy a weekend of fun family activities. Visit LEGO.com/stores for more information.