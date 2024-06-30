Juarez City.- Due to legislative times, the next state legislature, which will begin in September, will have to adopt the modifications in local laws to harmonize them with a virtual reform of the judiciary, considered the local PRI deputy, Omar Bazan, president of the Commission of Governance and Constitutional Points in the state Congress.

“We are following the forums in Mexico City as interested third parties, however, the federal legislative agenda indicates that the approval of this initiative will be in September and this implies that the next local legislature will be responsible for adhering to the provision or, if necessary, having its own independence in its position,” explained the legislator.

Article 116 of the reform initiative states that local Congresses must adapt their legislation to federal legislation so that judges are elected by direct and secret vote, and gives a period of 180 days after the approval of the federal reform to make these adaptations.

In this way, the party majorities in local Congresses could determine a limit of candidates or the mechanisms for nomination, warned the PRI deputy.

“This legislature twice reformed the law regarding the state’s judicial power, we strengthened the autonomy of the local judicial power,” he noted.

The current legislature in the State Congress concludes on August 31, and then begins, as of September 1, with the new batch of elected deputies.

The initiative proposes that the election of federal officials should take place no later than 2025, while no date is set for local officials.

It also orders the election by popular vote of the members of the Supreme Court, the Electoral Tribunal, a new Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal (TDJ), as well as all District Judges and Circuit Magistrates of the country, together with local judges.

According to official data, there are 4,398 local judges and 627 state court magistrates, which adds up to 5,025 positions to be elected according to the presidential initiative. This is in addition to the 1,688 federal positions that, if the initiative is approved in its terms, should be voted on at the polls.

According to the reform, the National Electoral Institute (INE) would have to organize the election of at least 1,688 positions in June 2025, of which only 21 would be voted on throughout the country, while the rest would be divided by state.