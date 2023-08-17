The candidate of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) Francina Armengol was elected this Thursday, August 17, as president of the Congress of Deputies, the Lower House of Parliament. Her election was made possible after a last-minute deal with Catalan pro-independence groups, including the Junts per Catalunya party. Her support for Armengol is considered a sign of her possible willingness to support the candidacy of the acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, for a new term after the inconclusive general elections last month.

This Thursday, August 17, after an unexpected agreement with the Catalan benches, the candidate of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) – to which Sánchez belongs – Francina Armengol was elected president of the Congress of Deputies, the Lower House of Parliament.

Armengol received 178 votes in favor of the 350 in the Chamber, an absolute majority, which allowed him to win the election in the first attempt. He prevailed against the candidate of the conservative and opposition Popular Party (PP), Cuca Gamarra, who obtained 139 votes, and Ignacio Gil-Lázaro, of the far-right Vox party, with 33 votes.

Vox finally decided not to support Gamarra and voted for its own candidate after the PP indicated that it would not help him obtain a position on the Congress Table, the governing body and collegiate representation of the Lower House.

Immensely grateful for having been elected president of the @Congreso_Es , a true honor and a great responsibility that I will exercise with the greatest willingness to dialogue, effort and dedication. We started a legislature that should bring consensus and solutions for all…



The political future of Spain has been indefinite since the general elections of July 23, in which the PP won first place with 136 seats, but not enough to achieve the absolute majority, of at least 176 seats, necessary to govern alone. Therefore, political alliances in this scenario are essential.

For its part, the PSOE obtained 122 seats, also far from an absolute majority, but up to now with apparent greater possibilities of achieving it with the support of several benches. For this, he would need the ratification of the support of the left-wing Sumar alliance, which since before merging into a single movement, has governed alongside Sánchez.

But it would not be the only support that the President of the Government would require. The votes of the independentistas will also be fundamental and, after what happened in the vote this Thursday, it would not be ruled out. If he succeeds, Sánchez could avoid a repetition of the elections.

Now, the head of the Spanish Government must face a second test, which is expected to be more arduous: the investiture vote before Parliament, scheduled for the end of August or the beginning of September.







With the election of Armengol this Thursday, Sánchez wins the first fight, although the fight continues against Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, who has insisted that he has the right to stand for the investiture because, according to his statements, not only his party won first place overall, but “has more declared votes in favor than Sánchez”.

However, any turn could take place in this political scenario. On the eve of the vote in the Congress of Deputies, Feijóo assured that he would reconsider going to the investiture in the event that Sánchez obtained explicit and majority support to govern.

In addition, Vox’s withdrawal of support this Thursday for the PP candidate may be a sign of a break between these two parties and of what was glimpsed as an alliance for the possible investiture of Feijóo.

Meanwhile and without surprises, Pedro Rollán, of the PP, was elected this Thursday as president of the Senate, by obtaining an absolute majority.

last minute agreement

This Thursday’s result was possible thanks to the support of 14 Catalan pro-independence deputies, precisely seven from Junts per Catalunya, and seven from the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC). At dawn, a historic agreement was agreed between the Socialist party and Junts, led by the exiled Carles Puigdemont.

Armengol was also supported by the 31 deputies from the left-wing Sumar group, five from the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), six from EH Bildu (Basque independentists), and one from the Galician nationalists (BNG).

Spanish socialist leader and Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, arrives for the executive meeting at his headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 24 July 2023. © Juan Medina / Reuters

On Wednesday, on the eve of the vote, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had announced that he will promote the use of the country’s co-official languages ​​in the European institutions while he heads the Presidency of the European Union, one of the demands of the pro-independence parties.

“Spain speaks Spanish, but it also speaks Catalan, Basque and Galician, and it is our duty and responsibility to guarantee spaces for the representation, use and knowledge of the languages,” Sánchez said before the socialist deputies and senators.

A few hours after being elected president of the Congress, Francina Armengol also announced that she will allow the use of the co-official languages ​​in the Chamber.

“I want to announce that this Presidency will allow the use of all these languages ​​in Congress from this constitutive session,” he remarked.

The political future of Spain, still in the hands of Puigdemont

Both Catalan independence parties reported that Thursday’s vote does not mean that it can be taken for granted that they will support a future investiture of Pedro Sánchez. A new negotiation should take place on several other issues.

Exiled Catalan former president Carles Puigdemont smiles as he poses for photos in Alghero, on the island of Sardinia, on September 25, 2021. © Miguel Medina, AFP

Puigdemont’s party, exiled in Belgium and wanted by the Spanish Justice since 2017 after his failed attempt to secede from Catalonia, calls for a referendum on self-determination and an amnesty for all those prosecuted for the attempt at independence.

Although Pedro Sánchez has neither the power nor the will to agree to both demands, the negotiations are expected to be difficult between both parties. If Sánchez does not achieve a majority in the investiture vote, citizens could be called to new elections by the end of this year.

With EFE, AFP and local media