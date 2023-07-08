Home page politics

With a new package of laws by the AKP government, the overcrowded prisons are to be emptied again. However, political prisoners should not be released.

Ankara – The AKP-Government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a package of laws to Parliament that is also intended to regulate the situation of the detainees – and could mean amnesties for many. However, a general amnesty is not to be expected. Prisoners who are not serving time for sex offenses, drug and terrorism offenses and have three to four years left to serve their sentences could be released. The prerequisite, however, is that they have already taken part in life outside the detention center during this time. Prisoners who were previously released on parole or because of the pandemic would no longer have to serve their sentences.

Commission decides on amnesty

A commission made up of representatives from the bar association, the family and social ministries, the health ministry, the public prosecutor’s office and the prison administration is to decide on the release of the prisoners. The commission will assess whether the convict has complied with the conditions, is suitable for cooperation and whether he has improved. Finally, the convicted person should be heard and a decision made on his release.

Prisons in Turkey remain overcrowded

The prisons in the Türkiye are considered overcrowded. According to the Turkish Ministry of Justice, 341,000 people are currently behind bars. However, the capacity is around 290,000 prisoners in the country. Turkey is that Country with the most prisoners in Europe. In Germany, on the other hand, fewer than 60,000 people are imprisoned.

Türkiye has become a place of torture

Tens of thousands of people remain in detention on political grounds in the country, including over 60 journalists. Some of the journalists were even sentenced to life imprisonment. The political prisoners are mainly accused of terrorist offenses or attempted coup. Numerous politicians, prosecutors, judges and teachers are also arrested for political reasons. A joint report on the situation in the Turkish prisons by the Human Rights Foundation TIHV, the Human Rights Association IHD and the Turkish Medical Association TTB listed the catastrophic situation in the prisons. “The whole country has become a place of torture”is the result of the experts.

Turkish police officers take arrested men away after a raid. © Olcay Duzgun/dpa

Together with the convicted mothers: 396 babies and children under the age of six imprisoned

It’s not just adults who are held in Turkish jails. Thousands of minors are behind bars in the country, including babies and young children. According to the online magazine Serbestiyet 2076 minors between the ages of 12 and 18 are imprisoned. 396 prisoners are between zero and six yearsreports the magazine, citing the Turkish Ministry of Justice (as of March 1, 2023).

However, the babies and children under the age of six are detained with their mothers. Since their mothers are usually political prisoners and have therefore been convicted of terrorist offences, there will be no amnesty for babies and young children under this legislative package. (erpe)