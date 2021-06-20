The Director-General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Saif Muhammad Al Ghais, said that the authority is in the process of setting new legislation and requirements to regulate the picnic fishing profession in the emirate and to determine the permitted fishing quantities, after the authority received complaints and observations from fishermen in the emirate about helping some picnic fishermen to sell The fish they catch, which may harm the marine environment and artisanal fishermen.

During his meeting with fishermen in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah at the Authority’s headquarters, from the fishing ports of Al Jazira Al Hamra Port, Al Jeer Port, Al Rams Port, Al Mairid Port, Khor Khair Port, Ras Al Khaimah Port, Shaam Port, and Ghalila Port, he explained that the aim of the meeting was to discuss fishing methods in The emirate and the importance of adhering to the laws and regulations in force in the country related to fishing and avoiding wrong practices that may lead to a fisherman’s violation, and discussing the problems that may occur between net fishermen and gargoy fishermen and how to avoid them.

He added that the issue of fishing equipment and methods used in the emirate was discussed, including fishing with gargoyles and nets, where the fishermen confirmed that there are no problems between them regarding the method of fishing, with the exception of individual behaviors issued by some fishermen, pointing to the importance of resolving disputes through the concerned authorities and through the Center Al-Hasba for the happiness of dealers of the authority concerned with fishermen’s affairs.

He stated that the authority places the fishing sector at the center of its interests and is keen on the continuity of the profession of parents and grandparents while maintaining the sustainability of fish stocks at the same time, as the sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources comes as one of the most important strategic axes in the work of the authority, and added that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah enjoys vast marine areas. The fishermen must cooperate with the environmental monitors and port employees in the authority to report any doubts, observations or complaints to ensure that the work is carried out in the fullest manner.

He explained that the views of fishermen regarding the expired artisanal fishing licenses will be taken into consideration, what should be done about them and the time required to notify the license holder, pointing out that the fishermen believed that communication with the license holders and giving them a period of three months to adjust their situation.

He added that the artificial countryside or what is called locally Mashad was discussed, as the Authority seeks to organize the process of reconstructing the Mashad and establishing and building new Mashad, as some fishermen have more than one Mashad and some others have established the Mashhad previously and did not rebuild it, and therefore it is necessary first to list and register the Mashad and specify their locations, is what the authority will do.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

