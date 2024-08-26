Lenovo Legion continues to expand its gaming ecosystem, giving gamers more options to customize their gaming experience. The new range of Lenovo Legion accessories and monitors are designed to enhance performance and comfort during gaming sessions.

We start from the Lenovo Legion Go ecosystem, which is enriched with a series of useful accessories:

Lenovo Legion Go USB-C Dock : A versatile base that offers multiple ports to connect your device to monitors, peripherals and other equipment: it has a USB-C power port (up to 100W), a 1G RJ45 port, a full-function Type-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz. The dock also has a built-in 230mm Type-C cable to connect the Lenovo Legion Go. It is already available at a price of 64.99 euros.

Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector : Transforms TrueStrike controllers into a single, USB-C rechargeable controller for added convenience. Available October 2024 for $59.99.

Lenovo Legion Go Carrying Case : protects your device on the go and offers space to store other accessories, available from January 2025 at a price of 29.99 euros.

Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps : Improve precision and comfort in racing and shooting games. Available from October 2024 at a price of 9.99 euros.

: Improve precision and comfort in racing and shooting games. Available from October 2024 at a price of 9.99 euros. Lenovo Multi-Device Mini Bluetooth Keyboard: a compact and lightweight keyboard, perfect for typing and browsing. Available from November 2024 at a price of 39.99 euros.

Lenovo Legion R27qc-30

Lenovo also presented two new gaming monitors:

Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 : a 27-inch monitor with a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz and a response time of 0.5 ms (MPRT), with a 1500R curved display. Available from October 2024 at a price of 259 euros.

Lenovo Legion R32qc-30: a 31.5-inch model with similar features, ideal for those looking for larger screens. Also available from October 2024 at a price of 349 euros.

Both monitors promise exceptional image quality and are equipped with multiple ports to connect consoles, PCs and other peripherals. To ensure high-level assistance, Lenovo also offers the Legion Ultimate Support service, which provides expert technical players 24/7.

With this new range of products, Lenovo Legion confirms its position as a leader in the gaming market. Thanks to a wide choice of accessories and monitors, gamers can customize their configuration and enjoy an even more immersive and performing gaming experience.