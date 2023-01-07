Lenovo showcased the new Lenovo Legion 2023 line of PCs, starting with the Lenovo LA AI chip, the world’s first dedicated AI chip in a gaming laptop, installed in the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16″, 8) laptops and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16″, 8). Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, implements a machine learning software algorithm to optimize system performance. The chip uses machine learning software, distributed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor in-game FPS and dynamically adjust itself. Offering up to 15% higher TDP, this combination of chips and machine learning software enables Legion Pro Series laptops to deliver higher performance than previous generations. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops are also equipped with Tobii Horizon, a head-tracking sensor that offers gamers an extra level of immersion when playing their favorite games, as well as Tobii Aware software.

On the desktop PC front, the new generation of Lenovo Legion towers consists of the Tower 7i (34L, 8) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L, 8) with up to 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, while the new Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L, 8) features up to AMD Ryzen 9 processor and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. Rounding out the family, new monitors from Lenovo Legion include the new Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD 27-inch and Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD 27-inch displays. Every Lenovo Legion PC comes with Windows 11 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Prices and availability in Italy of the new Lenovo Legion will be communicated later.