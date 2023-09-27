FROM THE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. Donald Trump and his children have inflated the value of their assets up to 3.6 billion dollars and for this they are responsible for fraud. This was established by New York judge Arthur Engoron who thus refused the dismissal of the trial in a civil case brought by the New York prosecutor’s office. Letizia James, the prosecutor investigating the accounts and accounting maneuvers of the Trump Organization, believes that Trump exaggerated the real value of his assets over a decade in reports submitted to banks and insurance companies. Thanks to these tricks, the tycoon was able to obtain benefits and loans for the construction of a golf resort in Miami and a hotel in Chicago. At this point, Judge Engoron’s position opens the doors to the civil case that will open next week against Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and the Trump Organization.

The former president reacted by saying that the judge “hates me” and that he is leading “a politically motivated witch hunt against a major company that has been defamed and slandered.” Trump complained about the lack of a jury and claimed the correctness of his actions.

The judge’s decision came 24 days before the rally that Trump will hold this evening in Detroit to court the metalworkers who have been on strike against the Big Three for 12 days. From General Motors, Stellantis and Ford they are asking for salary adjustments of up to 30%, benefits and the end of the weakened contracts that penalize those who joined the factory after the 2008 crisis.

Just as Trump makes his speech, seven of his rivals for the Republican nomination will face off at the Reagan Library near Los Angeles in the second TV debate. All eyes will be on Ron DeSantis around whom the question hovers whether or not he will be able to break away from the group and he will become a credible alternative to Donald. The former president leads national polls by more than 40 points over the governor of Florida. The primaries begin Jan. 15 with Iowa’s traditional caucuses.

Trump’s trial for fraud linked to his company adds to the politically motivated legal woes. He was indicted for stealing and then hiding secret documents in his Mar-a-Lago villa. In early August he was instead indicted for attempting to change the outcome of the elections. And finally, at the end of August, the Georgia accusation was formalized: here Donald is accused of interference. In total there are 91 charges pending against the former president which however do not prevent him from running for the White House.