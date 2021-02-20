I.In the Archdiocese of Cologne there are apparently significantly more abusers and victims than previously assumed. According to a preliminary report by “Spiegel”, the expert Björn Gercke, newly commissioned by Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has come to around 300 victims and 200 accused since 1975. The abuse study by the German bishops presented in autumn 2018 carried out 135 victims and 87 accused clergy for the Archdiocese of Cologne the files from 1946 to 2015.

The Gercke report is due to be presented on March 18. Woelki has not published an investigation previously commissioned by the Munich law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) into the handling of diocese officials with cases of sexual violence because, according to some lawyers, it has “methodological deficiencies” and is not legally reliable.

The study period goes back to 1975 and includes the terms of office of the Cardinals Joseph Höffner (Archbishop from 1969 to 1887), Joachim Meisner (1989 to 2014) and Woelki (since 2014). According to information from the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”, the Munich report names around 230 suspects and more than 270 victims.

According to “Spiegel”, Gercke’s report evaluates over 300 suspicious transaction reports and 236 files. Also included is the case of a priest who was accused of sexual abuse in a boarding school in the archdiocese and was later appointed pastor and youth chaplain. In 2002, the clergyman allegedly behaved sexually abusive towards a teenage girl. It was only in 2017 that Woelki said goodbye to his retirement.

