“A criminal complaint has come to me a couple of days,” says Frank Cuesta (53 years) in his new video of his YouTube channel. In the midst of its treatment against Chronic myelogenic leukemia That he suffers, the herpetologist has revealed that his ex -wife, Yuyee Alissa, has filed three criminal complaints against him with the aim of taking him to jail, achieving his deportation from Thailand and obtaining financial compensation. «They ask me for jail, deportation and money, plus all the collateral damage that this entails. It is a whore, ”he said.

Despite his concern and anger, the content creator makes clear a video messages for his followers: «As always, I ask you to do not go to their social networks to increase anything. It hurts me more than anyone, ”you can read in the background. In addition, Cuesta added that “there are three complaints in one and all this began to set on November 13, so my suspicions were not unfounded … He has not done it to win something or to clean his name, but To destroy me, my sanctuary and, as collateral damage, A Zorro, my son ».

For years, Frank has combined his work in the sanctuary with his role as a creator of content that has led him to have a community of faithful followers in his networks. However, his personal life has been involved in the controversy by the various disputes with his ex -wife, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage and had five children. The relationship between them became tense after divorce in December 2023, when Yuyee demanded a Monthly rental of 3,500 euros for the use of the land where the naturalist has the Liberty Sanctuarya space dedicated to the rehabilitation of animals that it costs would have acquired and registered in the name of the Thai to comply with the laws of that country.

The complaints against Frank Cuesta

In his video, the herpetologist explained that the legal process against him began last November, when immigration agents and animal police went to his sanctuary after receiving an anonymous complaint, from whom he himself already had suspicions. Finally, Frank was formally notified that his ex -wife had denounced him with three different complaints: defamation and damage to your image, Fiscal crime and abuse and illegal possession of animals. «The first is like a kind of right to honor, which is not the right to honor. He is denouncing that because of me and for having made a campaign against her, his image has deteriorated, I have destroyed his public image and that he is not able to get the jobs he wants, ”he explains.

«The second is to say that I did some direct kick in which I asked for money to come illegally to Thailand because I don’t have a work permit Specific for Kick and also that I am doing YouTube videos in which I am abusing the animals and that I do not have a specific permission of work for YouTube, that would be the second, fiscal crime “, expresses and adds:” Third, that I have animals protected, within the sanctuary, In poor condition that I am using them to make the videos and that I have mounted a zoo here in which I have illegal animals. Those are the three criminal complaints that he has put me «, sentence.

In addition, he commented what would be the consequences for him following the complaints: “This means that I can go to jail, they can deport me and apart they can put a fat fine.” The presenter also expressed concern about the collateral effects that this conflict could have, especially about his son Zorro, who is currently the head of the sanctuary. “If they condemn me, they condemn fox, because he is the one who is letting me commit here crimes, according to his mother, which is complicit,” he lamented.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Cuesta said that it has no intention of leaving Thailand voluntarily: “I am not going to leave until they throw me,” he said. However, he revealed that a criminal lawyer recommended leaving the country before the process progresses, because “they are going to soak up.”

Finally, Frank Cuesta will appear on March 6 before the Court to formally know the charges against him and, from then on, he will have three months to prepare his defense. “Something is going to fall, because they have had many months to prepare this,” he said. «Can it be the end of the sanctuary? Yes. Can it be the end of a time of freedom of mine? Also, ”he added.

The herpetologist made it clear that, beyond the legal and economic consequences, both for him and for his children, what hurts the most is the betrayal of who his wife was. «It’s very ruin, very dirty and I’m never going to forgive. I am not at war, I am not an enemy of anyone, but when you already do things that affect your children directly, judicially already their life at a very personal level, I feel a lot but out there you cannot pass ».