New Lega-Fdi rift. Towards majority summit on Rai, healthcare and…

The center-right can’t seem to get along, especially on the subject of military aid to Ukraine. The Leaguelong critical of various issues such as vaccines, waiting lists and RAI, has requested a coalition summit to discuss the political line for the coming months.

In particular, the recent statements of Georgia Meloni Washington, which said it was “proud” to have sent air defense systems to Ukraine, has let the cup break. Matthew Salvinileader of the Carroccio, during a summit BORNhad expressed a very contrary view, arguing that sending weapons does nothing but prolong the conflict between Putin And Zelensky.

In response to Melonsthe deputy secretary of the League, Andrea Crippaexpressed strong disagreement with the sending of any type of weapon, instead promoting a negotiated solution.

But not only war. In addition to the debate on weapons, there are other issues that the members of the Northern League want to address. Among these, the Reform of the run-off elections And regional autonomy. The question of the Appointments at the top of Rai is another strong source of tension, with the League who fears being left out of the game, while FdI And Forza Italia instead they seem to be grabbing the most important positions.

Despite all these differences, Melons He claims, however, that the majority is united… However, a summit of party leaders is planned to discuss these and other upcoming issues, suggesting that internal tensions may only be beginning.