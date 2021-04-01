I.n the world of water houses is in motion: in future they will no longer be leased by the Binding brewery belonging to the Radeberger Group, but directly from the city. This has consequences for the operators, but also for the customers. Specifically, it is about three dozen stalls, including many that are particularly popular or rich in tradition – such as the “Gudes” on Matthias-Beltz-Platz, the “Nox” on Holbeinstrasse, the “Kiosk at the Bunker” on Kaiser-Sigmund -Straße, “Heidruns Trinkstübchen” on Saalburgallee and the “Kiosk Limes” on Franz-Rücker-Allee.

So far, the city had leased the land to the brewery, which it and the booth leased to the operators. They had to undertake to buy the drinks from the Radeberger Group and have them in stock. However, the system has been in question since the city began demanding more leases from the brewery and the brewery, in turn, demanding more money from the operators. They protested: It was no longer possible to run an adequate business. The city was forced to suspend the rent increase.

No more purchase obligation

Now the years of efforts by the city and the brewery to find an amicable solution have apparently failed. As a spokeswoman for real estate director Jan Schneider (CDU) said on request, the Office for Construction and Real Estate has terminated the framework contract with Binding, so that the contracts for the individual water houses are now gradually running out and the brewery has to terminate the operators. “We don’t want the tenants to be unsettled,” says the spokeswoman. They don’t know the contracts with the operators, but assume that the direct lease is more favorable for them. Among other things, there is no obligation to buy beer types such as Binding, Henninger, Clausthaler or Schöfferhofer Weizen. A Binding spokeswoman said the brewery regretted the city’s decision, but did not want to comment. A joint effort will be made to ensure that there are no disadvantages for the tenants.

As can be heard, the discussions between the city and the brewery also focused on the question of whether public toilets will be installed at the water houses. Head of Department Schneider has been dealing with the problem of missing sanitary facilities since he took office five years ago – so far without success. As Schneider’s spokeswoman says, the water houses could play a role in the city-wide toilet concept. It is conceivable that the city would impose on the tenants to provide toilets for passers-by.

Local supplier and meeting point in the open air

Hubert Gloss, who supports the kiosks with the “Alles Gude” initiative and as a “Wasserhäusje pilot”, sees the departure from Radeberger and the direct leasing by the city as positive. The tenants are no longer bound by the sometimes high purchase prices and can freely design their range of drinks. An expansion of the public toilet network is very much in favor. However, the operators could not bear the responsibility for the systems alone. In many places the toilets are used so often that they are overwhelmed with checking and cleaning them.

Gloss sees a danger in the fact that it could become easier in the future to demolish water houses if they stand in the way of urban plans. In the past too many of the traditional booths fell victim to construction projects. The corona pandemic in particular shows how valuable the water houses are as local suppliers and as meeting places in the open air.