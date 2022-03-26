Sam and Henry are seen on the set together with the characters of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay.

The Last of Us series for HBO is one of the big bets in terms of video game adaptationswith big names among its cast and figures such as Craig Mazin or the adventure director himself, Neil Druckman, giving it shape. There have been many leaks that have allowed us to see the actors playing our beloved protagonists, and on this occasion, the faces of two important game characters to the filming set.

In a leak posted on Twitter by NaughtyDogInfo and shared by Eurogamerwe can see Bella Ramseydressed in winter clothes Elliebeside Peter Pascal and accompanied by what would be the characters of sam and henry. We met the two survivors in the first part of The Last of Us and despite being secondary characters, they become unforgettable in the adventure

TheLastofUsNews account has also captured the characters on set, with a short video showing them off. crossing a street next to Joel and Ellie. Since filming began, we have come across images with which to verify the high degree of fidelity in its settings, including some key elements of the video game, such as the presence of cordyceps.

We’ll still have to wait for The Last of Us series

Since the project was announced, video game fans have not stopped closely following its development. However, even though We do not yet have a specific date for its release.the president of HBO programming, Casey Bloys, has confirmed that the series will not reach our televisions in this 2022.

