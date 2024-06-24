Marvel’s Wolverine It is still several years away, but the leaks of this title do not stop. Now, a new presentation by Insomniac Games, which has come to light ahead of time, provides more information about the gameplay of this installment, and a trailer shows us this title in action.

Recently, a presentation was shared by the developers, where they talk about their inspirations for this installment. Notably, titles like God of War are mentioned when combat is discussed, while Uncharted is pointed out as an example for linear narrative sequences. The interesting thing is that it points out Assassin’s Creed: Unity as inspiration for Logan’s movement when crossing buildings and traveling through cities.

Along with this, another trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, which continues to use material still in development. Like other similar advances, there is a high probability that Sony will remove this contentso you better watch this video as soon as possible.

Marvel’s Wolverine It’s still far away. Leaked documents have indicated that this delivery would be available until 2026, Therefore, all the advances we have seen do not fully represent the final product. On related topics, here you can see another trailer for the game. Likewise, more gameplay of this installment has been leaked.

Author’s Note:

There is still a long way to go to have a clear idea of ​​what kind of game it will be. Marvel’s Wolverine. However, even with material still in development, you can clearly see that this is probably Insomniac Games’ most ambitious work.

Via: IconEra