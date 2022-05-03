One of the series that is most awaited in relation to video games is that of The Last of Uswhich will seek to give a new approach to the history that we have known since the distant year 2013. This has presented some leaks and behind the scenes in recent days, some moments being captured on cell phones by fans of the franchise.

In a new leak provided by users Crackmacs Y The Last of Us TVyou can see a scene quite similar to what was seen in the video game, one in which Joel sends Ellie through a conduit to open a door. The same is repeated with the flesh and blood actors, Peter Pascal Y Bella Ramseywho were recorded in the distance.

It is worth mentioning that the video, like many others of the style, has a quality that is not so well defined. However, the important parts were captured accurately.

tv series x game@crackmacs pic.twitter.com/YOIcQYGt78 — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) May 1, 2022

With these types of scenes captured, it is evident that HBO is looking to be true to history The Last of Usalthough there are certain elements that will have to change a little by request naughty dog. Even one of the directors of the games, Neil Druckman is involved in the script to apply the changes correctly.

At the moment it is not mentioned when we are going to see the series, since on past occasions the company’s executives affirmed that at least, in this 2022 it will not make its arrival on the platform. Fans will be waiting for each update, so it will be a matter of time before the release date is released in all parts of the world.

Via: comic book