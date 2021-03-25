Dataminers are still a gold mine when it comes to finding interesting details in the files that make up updates for certain games. And the thing is that the games that are offered as a service, in the case of multiplayer, are usually quite frequent. And when it comes to investigating to discover unofficial information, there is a vein of rumors from the activity of these users. Now, a new discovery has delved into a new leak exposes a possible crossover of Apex Legends and Titanfall.
The truth is that the information that has been handled by some media has directed their attention to Titanfall, most likely those who have concluded that what Respawn Entertainment would be raising is the arrival of Titanfall content to Apex Legends. It is not something that is surprising, well Apex legends It is still a spin-off of Respawn Entertainment’s main shooter.
It is normal that they have tried to cover other possibilities, because there is great uncertainty about what Respawn Entertainment would be preparing. In recent years they have managed to keep the information quite well, and although rumors about Titanfall 3 continue to emerge, links with a new Star Wars game have also been confirmed, perhaps, Jedi Fallen Order 2. The studio handles its tricks well, but hasn’t stepped up to present what it’s working on first.
And for this reason we focus on what has been discovered, which could be a nod to that future project that they are up to. It would not be complicated if having a free-2-play alternative, other main games were sought to link up and get double the benefit. And because of this, the new leak exposes a possible crossover of Apex Legends and Titanfall, being a possible hint that we could have Titanfall 3 in the not-so-distant future. TO via twitter some messages have been found that have discovered this information leaked by various dataminers.
In an image, the different abilities of Blisk have been discovered, a new character that will arrive in Apex Legends in the future. And among the abilities that have been found, his passive ability is described, with which he can hack the beacons and run up the wall. Tactical ability is an ability that allows you to create a damage zone boosted by your ring. And the ultimate ability is the summoning of a titan to subject the enemy to suppressive fire.
As you can see, a titan will be able to be summoned in Apex Legends, and in fact, this ability is the protagonist of a new clip of the game that has also been propagated by Twitter. In a recent video published by Respawn Entertainment they were approaching positions with the saga from which had split the Apex Legends proposal, and now it seems that the road converges again.
The question is, does this all correspond to some plan to bring Apex Legends closer to Titanfall, In the same way that the chances that we will see a new title in the saga that was the origin of Apex Legends are increased. We will have to wait to know new details of this new character coming soon to Apex Legends, with an eye toward the possible discovery of the presentation of a new Respawn Entertainment project.
