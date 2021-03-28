The story behind the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is well known, but it is also well known that as a result of that CD Projekt RED was forced to delay its post-launch support plans for the game. That cyberattack suffered by the Polish studio did not help too much, leaving fans with three noses of noses and an endless wait of which new details would arrive today. And is that one new leak exposes future contents of Cyberpunk 2077, leaving a possible plan in view.

In this leaked “roadmap” we would find both content that would arrive as part of future updates, these being free, as well as the possible content that would arrive as expansions, which would involve payment. The information would have come from the dataminers that they would have investigated the files that have arrived as part of Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2.

Information that they have not been slow to share via reddit, and that has uncovered an interesting amount of content. Contents that would include some of those elements that had been interpreted as characteristics of the original game and that had been listed as part of the broken promises by CD Projekt RED. With this new filtration exposes the future contents of Cyberpunk 2077, both free and paid, where we find new options such as body shops, new clothes, more night gangs for Night City, and other content that could be associated with specific missions, as happened in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

And it is that in this area there has also been a little oversight of the Epic Games Store, where up to 18 extra contents were shown for Cyberpunk 2077. They were removed immediately, but there is information regarding the PC digital store that seems to indicate that the Discovery, or launch, of these contents may be very close. More server resources have been allocated, going from 100GB to 500GB for Cyberpunk 2077.

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of night city

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion



Apparently from this set of up to 18 DLCs, both free and paid DLCs could be included, since the figure has been reduced to 10 contents, of which it is indicated that three of them are paid. The informant has communicated that this does not have to be taken at face value, since it could be information related to the original plans that have been altered. It could be residual information that has been left as garbage within the game and that we have to wait for CD Projekt RED to officially communicate what its post-launch support plans are.

And we have seen that even once the CD Projekt game was launched, it wanted to regain normalcy, predicting the first free content. But these have not arrived yet. Work continues on fixes and optimizations, although, the work of the expansions could be being developed separately. In addition, it must be taken into account that part of the team will be immersed in the development of the improved version for the new generation consoles. Being a study with resources, it does not seem difficult that, at least in this area of story expansions, are working in parallel. Not so with multiplayer, which could be the first victim of the Cyberpunk 2077 situation upon its release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.

