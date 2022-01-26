Home page world

Oil spilled from the Spanish energy company Repsol’s La Pampilla refinery has polluted 21 beaches north of the Peruvian capital Lima. © —/Presidencia Peru/dpa

6,000 barrels of oil had just spilled into the sea while unloading a tanker off the coast of Peru. Emergency services discover a new leak while the clean-up work is still in progress.

Lima – Oil has again leaked into the sea from a refinery on the Peruvian coast.

While the clean-up work after an oil spill on the beaches north of the capital Lima was still ongoing, emergency services discovered a new leak at the La Pampilla refinery, the Ministry of the Environment announced on Wednesday.

The South American country’s navy also reported a new oil slick in front of the refinery of the Spanish energy company Repsol. How much oil leaked this time was initially unclear.

Most recently, about 6,000 barrels (159 liters each) of oil spilled when a tanker was unloaded. High waves after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano in Tonga caused the accident, Repsol said. 21 beaches were contaminated and scores of animals were polluted by spilled oil. Around 2,500 workers were involved in the clean-up work. According to Repsol, more than 10,000 cubic meters of contaminated sand have been removed so far – that’s the equivalent of more than 2,000 containers. dpa