A.Thanks in part to a free-kick goal from Toni Kroos, Real Madrid won the Spanish Clásico against FC Barcelona. Los Blancos prevailed 2-1 (2-0) in the prestigious duel on Saturday evening in the occasional pouring rain and took over the championship lead from tied local rivals Atletico Madrid.

After the lead by Karim Benzema’s heel hit (13th minute), ex-world champion Kroos increased with a free kick (28th). Óscar Mingueza (60th) only made the connection for Barcelona with Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

For Barca and national goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who are one point behind, a series of 19 league games ended without defeat. On Sunday (9 p.m. / DAZN) Atletico could pull away by three points with a win at Betis Sevilla.

Los Blancos, sent into the game by coach Zinedine Zidane as they did in the 3-1 win last Tuesday in the Champions League against Liverpool FC with a 4-3-3 formation, began with a touch of white ballet. Benzema used Lucas Vazquez’s perfect cross to give him an early lead, and Ter Stegen was beaten at the near post for the first time.

Kroos increased with his first Clásico goal, but was lucky that his shot was deflected unsustainable for Ter Stegen. Shortly afterwards, Federico Valverde hit the post (34th). Barca have not found a recipe for a long time against the effective Los Blancos. It was only in stoppage time in the first half that superstar Lionel Messi, who drew level with injured Real captain Sergio Ramos with his 45th Clásico, provided a corner kick to the post (45th + 1) and a big chance (45th + 3) Danger in front of the Real gate.

In the pouring rain, the Catalans tried with substitute world champion Antoine Griezmann after the break to develop more pressure on the offensive. The connection hit was promptly achieved. Real remained dangerous with counterattacks, but wasted their chances. In the final phase, Messi and Co. vehemently demanded a penalty after a pluck from Ferland Mendy against Martin Braithwaite – but in vain (83rd). Shortly before the end, Real lost Casemiro with a yellow-red card (90th + 1). Seconds before the end, Barca’s Ilaix Moriba hit the bar (90 + 4).