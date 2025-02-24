New stage at the Royal Yacht Club of Barcelona. The historic sports club premieres new board of directors chaired by Alberto DíazRumo, Caminos Engineer and Professor of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC). The government team is completed with Marcelo Penna, Yamandú Rodríguez, Mariano Mestres, Toni Masriera, Glòria Martín, Francesc Fayol, Manel Launes and Chema Olea. Díaz replaces in office Jordi Puig Alsinamember of the perfume family although disconnected from the Puig Group Council.

The first objective of the new Board? “Open to citizens”. “In recent years we have had some problems. Covid was a great blow to us, then the motonáutica sport was stopped … Our plan is to re -involve citizens to maintain our relevance and ensure the continuity of the club “Díaz explains. The new president advances that this vocation will be accompanied by “dissemination campaigns” to gain presence in the metropolis.

“One of our challenges is to recover the importance of Ciutat International Trophuu de Barcelonawhich had always been the great date of the rowing in the capital, “he points out. The entity is perhaps better known for its sailing regattas. Every year trophies such as the Count of Godó, Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona and Copa del Rey de Barco of time, as well as the Menorca-St regata.

“We offer a large combination of sports activities such as candle, light candle, rowing … It does not mean that all our partners are athletes, we also have the social part [el club también aloja. Pero nuestro valor diferencial es el deporte. Al final hay muchas marinas pero pocos clubes náuticos como el nuestro”, resume Díaz.

Concesión del Port

El club se ubica en el Moll d’Espanya desde que a mediados de los años 50 se negoció una concesión de la Autoridad Portuaria de Barcelona (APB). La junta ya ha iniciado conversaciones con la infraestructura para acordar una renovación de la concesión o bien hallar un nuevo emplazamiento, teniendo en cuenta que el Port está inmerso en una remodelación de sus espacios históricos.

Actualmente, la institución centenaria, fundada en 1902, reúne a 627 socios y 195 embarcaciones. Una masa social que pese a los vaivenes de los últimos tiempos se ha mantenido estable… y subiendo. “Ahora mismo no tenemos suficientes ergómetros para dar respuesta a todos los jóvenes que quieren entrenar con remo. Tenemos un equipo de cadetes que es de mrécord”, presume Díaz.