The fascia needs a strong arm and an even more solid soul. Because a symbol of responsibility, it indicates the trust of the locker room, of the coach and also of the club, because it is the captain who carries out the team’s requests in front of the managers and when he speaks he does so on behalf of all his teammates. The band is reserved for solid men: the “grades” have almost always contributed to making them legendary. Our football remembers many: Scirea, Facchetti, Baresi and Maldini, Del Piero, Totti.