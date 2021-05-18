The spectacular Quiebrajano reservoir has witnessed the second stage of Andalusia Bike Race by Garmin, in a day of 62.52 km and 2,250 meters of elevation gain. Two long ascents and a very leg-breaking terrain have marked today’s stage, all fully developed by the southern mountains of Jaén. In the men’s category, the stage has been developed with a large group leading until almost the end of it. The best classified of Andalucía Bike Race byGarmin have formed a peloton in the first kilometers of the ascent, that has been compacted exchanging relays between them.

The Trek Pirelli bikers Samuele Porro and Daniel Geismayr They have escaped in the final stages of the day to reach the goal of the Quiebrajano Reservoir in first position. They were accompanied on the stage podium by yesterday’s winners Urs Huber and Simon Schneller, from Team Bulls, while Buff Scott MTB riders José Dias and Hans Becking crossed the finish line. Porro and Geismayr, stage winners and new leaders, declared at the finish line how well they have been in competition. “Like the other bikers, we were conservative due to the heat but I felt very comfortable during the stage. We have not wanted to spend excessively thinking about what we have left “ commented Daniel Geismayr. For his part, Samuele Porro stressed that “now we have the leader’s jersey and even if it is a surprise for us tomorrow we have another stage in which we will go out to defend it.”

The leadership change has also occurred in female category, with Katazina Sosna and Stefanie Dohrn from Torpado Sudtirol who have donned the leaders’ jersey after their victory today. The two riders shared much of the stage with Hildegunn Hovdenak and Janine Schneider from the tysk-norge, who finished second, the same position they now occupy in the general classification. Third were the winners of Monday’s day, the Swiss Irina Lutzelschwab and the Swedish Jennie Stenerhag from the ABRO-Knippcycling Schär Gärten.

In post-stage statements, the winners explained how they faced the day. “We started the stage very calm and seeing how the other cyclists were positioning themselves until we found our rhythm. In the second ascent of the day we decided to attack and from there we went for victory “ Stefanie Dohrn explained. For her part, Katazina Sosna commented, now that they are leaders, that “we are going to try to maintain the first classified jersey but dose our efforts since the stages are very long.”

The third stage will be the last to be developed in the province of Jaén with a total of 71km and 2,924 meters of unevenness positive. In it you will climb a mythical ascent of Andalusia Bike Race by Garmin: El Pincho. It will be a stage that, although it may seem short, will be very physically demanding. The variety of terrain and flora will be the protagonist of the stage before reaching Córdoba with strength. The start will be from the Las Fuentezuelas Sports Complex at 9 in the morning.