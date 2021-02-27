S.usanne Hennig-Wellsow takes a risk. In several ways. Shortly before her speech at the federal party conference of the Left on Saturday morning, she puts her manuscript aside, stands next to the lectern and gives a free speech in which she applies for the chairmanship. That fits in with what the Thuringian, who leads the party and parliamentary group in Erfurt, has to say to the delegates: “Let’s not wait any longer!” The left should now take responsibility in the federal government in a green-red-red alliance. “I am promoting that we drive the CDU / CSU out of the federal government,” said Hennig-Wellsow. It is about whether the left can increase the minimum wage, expand the health system, strengthen the advancement of women and stop arms exports – all demands that can be negotiated with the SPD and the Greens. If the left wants that, “then we have to be courageous and start into a new era”.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, she joined the PDS, the forerunner of the Left Party, because the party understood the fears of the people in the East and fought for their interests. Even in the time of the pandemic, fear and uncertainty reigned, and that is why the left needs it more than ever. People could not wait for years because they would have to solve their problems, such as an affordable apartment, right away. The left has long been a protest party, but if it wants to get stronger it has to rule.