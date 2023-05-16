Investigations by the Justice of Goiás also found evidence of the use of false accounts in the name of oranges

The investigation into money laundering and the use of fake accounts in the manipulation of football matches will be carried out in a parallel process to those already underway in the Justice of Goiás. The information was published this Tuesday (May 16, 2023) by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

The actions involve games from last year’s Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In all, 25 people became defendants for their involvement in the fraudulent scheme and other complaints will be offered to Justice.

On April 18, the MP-GO (Prosecutor’s Office of Goiás) carried out the 2nd phase of the Maximum Penalty operation. The investigation investigates the actions of a criminal group responsible for enticing football players to take actions on the field to influence the outcome of bets in exchange for money.

The investigation gained national notoriety on May 9, with the indictment of Serie A players of the Brazilian Championship (here’s the full of the complaint – 15.6 MB). Learn more about the bet manipulation scheme by reading this report of Power360.

The court authorized that the bank and tax secrecy of the investigated persons be broken. From then on, the investigators detected payments to tipped players made by “oranges” and by companies that would not have a direct relationship with the players. Among them, a cell phone store and an imported car dealership.

In one of the conversations accessed by the investigation, Thiago Chambó tells Bruno Lopez that sharing addresses, telephone numbers and personal bank accounts should be avoided. The 2 are among the main articulators of the scheme.

“You don’t even transfer your wife or your CNPJ to anyone in the next few years, do you understand? Get some orange beads to send”, wrote Chambó in a message sent via WhatsApp to Lopez.