Despite the rapid growth of Temu In regions like ours, the Chinese company is constantly facing legal problems of all kinds. Now, it has been announced that a new class action lawsuit against Whaleco, the associated owner of Temu, is already in place due to the harassment its vendors have carried out in recent months.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Whaleco harassed and annoyed consumers with unwanted sales calls and text messages directing them to Temu’s website, even though they were registered on the national do not call list. This is the third such legal action filed against the company in the past year.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on July 3. In it, plaintiff Phyllis King accuses Whaleco of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, TCPA, which prohibits companies from telemarketing to people who have signed up for the national do-not-call list. Whaleco now faces penalties of $500 per violation, and Willful violations can be fined up to $1,500 eachAlthough the total number of people affected and involved is unknown, it is claimed that there are “hundreds” of people participating in the legal action.

With this, King requests a jury trial and damagesThe court has also been asked for an order prohibiting Temu’s owner from making telemarketing calls and text messages to numbers on the national do-not-call registry, unless there is an emergency circumstance.

There is no response from Temu or Whaleco at the moment.and it is likely that the Chinese companies will try to reach an agreement out of court, so as not to damage their reputation in a market that is not entirely happy with them. In related matters, the SAT begins to regulate Temu. Similarly, you can get the iPhone 15 for $10 pesos at Temu.

Author’s Note:

It is important to regulate these types of companies. The focus they have on getting all kinds of clients regardless of the way they do it is something that is not well regarded in the West, and this brings negative legal consequences.

Via: The Fashion Law