Today, Friday, a Democrat in the US Congress filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for “inciting an attack against the Capitol” by his supporters on January 6.

Rep. Eric Swallowell wrote, “Because of his inability to accept defeat, Donald Trump launched an open war against the peaceful transfer of power” to Joe Biden.

He added, “He repeatedly lied to his supporters by telling them that the elections were stolen from them, and finally he called on his supporters to take to the streets of the federal capital Washington” to demonstrate on January 6th.

Trump delivered a long speech before his supporters before they stormed the Capitol.

The lawsuit, filed by Swallowell in a Washington court, also includes the son of the American billionaire, Donald Trump Jr. as well as his attorney Rudolph Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks.

And they all spoke during the same gathering.

Rep. Swallowell said, “The defendants gathered and inflamed emotions and encouraged the angry crowd. As such, they are entirely responsible for the damage and destruction that followed.”

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Donald Trump, responded in a statement, describing Eric Swallowell as “not having any credibility.”

Another Democrat in Congress, Benny Thompson, was also suing Trump, starting in mid-February.

Five people, including a member of the Capitol Police, were killed in this attack on the building as parliamentarians were proving Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

On February 13, the Senate acquitted Trump of the charge of “incitement to revolt.”

Trump has never accepted the presidential election result and has spoken of massive fraud, but without providing any evidence.