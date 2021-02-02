SPAIN’S Sports Minister has approved changes to anti-doping legislation in the hope of avoiding a ban on its athletes attending the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

New anti-doping measures were discussed during a meeting between the country’s Sports Minister José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes and Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) President Alejandro Blanco, with the pair agreeing to three new pillars that will ‘enhance sport in Spain’.

These pillars include a law to ‘prioritize’ women’s competition, university events and minority sports and overhaul legislation first introduced in 1990 tackle doping.

New laws would be put in place to ensure Spain met all the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A National Anti-Doping Committee will be responsible for sanctions and appeals, with lighter punishments for amateur athletes and those caught using recreational drugs also set to be introduced.

Lastly an athlete statute will be created to provide ‘comprehensive security to the athlete during their sports career and support after their retirement as well as visibility, recognition and a charter of basic rights and duties.’

Uribes and Blanco also used their meeting to discuss a plan which will support Spanish athletes in the build-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Spain scooped 17 medals at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio, taking home seven gold medals.

It comes as Japan and the IOC stood firm on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation.

IOC issued a statement last month that read: “We will be implementing all possible counter-measures against COVID-19 and will continue to work closely … in our preparations for holding a safe and secure Games this summer.”