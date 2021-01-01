There is a little more Hartz IV and the basic pension is coming. Who is financially better off in the new year? An overview.

BERLIN taz | No more solos, again a higher value added tax, more child benefits, but also higher assessment limits for pension and health insurance. The new year brings changes – which may or may not pay off.

The so-called Solidarity surcharge, So the surcharge of 5.5 percent on the due income tax liability will no longer be levied from January 1, 2021 for people who have up to around 62,000 euros in taxable annual income (married couples: 124,000 euros). The upper middle class benefits the most: a couple with 120,000 euros in taxable income saves 2,132 euros in taxes, calculated the Stiftung Warentest.

The Home office flat rate comes: Those who work at home on a daily basis can deduct five euros a day, but only a maximum of 600 euros a year from tax. Since the lump sum is one of the advertising costs, taxpayers only benefit from it if they claim the previously applicable advertising cost lump sum of 1,000 euros per year through other job costs and add the home office lump sum on top of it, so to speak.

From January this will increase Child benefit for the first and second child from 204 to 219 euros per month, for the third child to 225 euros, for the fourth to 250 euros per month. The tax-free child allowances will be increased accordingly. The child benefit is offset against the receipt of Hartz IV.

High earners will have to shell out more in 2021 because of the higher contribution assessment ceilings

The Hartz IV rule sets increase slightly: A single adult will in future receive 446 euros per month, 14 euros more than before. The other rule rates also increase. For children between the ages of 14 and 17, the standard rate has increased from 328 euros to 373 euros.

The basic security is coming

The legal minimum wage will be increased on January 1st from the current EUR 9.35 to EUR 9.50 gross and then on July 1, 2021 to EUR 9.60 gross per hour. In terms of percentage, this means that the minimum wage increases more slowly than the Hartz IV standard rate.

The Basic pension comes from January 1, 2021. An estimated 1.3 million pensioners with formerly low incomes, who have paid pension contributions for at least 33 years (including child-rearing periods), should receive bonuses averaging 75 euros per month. The payout will be delayed, but will be calculated retrospectively. The service is automatically calculated by the authorities.

Anyone who has paid into the pension fund for at least 33 years, receives only a small pension and does not get above social assistance level with the basic pension, is entitled to supplementary benefits Basic security in old age with new allowances of up to 223 euros from 2021. This means that even for small pensioners with a long insurance period and supplementary basic security, the monthly income can increase significantly.

High earners must because of the higher Contribution assessment limits shell out more in 2021: In the West, contributions to statutory pension and unemployment insurance are payable up to a monthly income of EUR 7,100 (previously EUR 6,900), in East Germany up to an income of EUR 6,700 (previously EUR 6,450). In the statutory health insurance, the assessment limits rise to a nationwide standard of 4,837.50 euros per month.

The VAT will be increased again from 16 or 5 percent to 19 or 7 percent on January 1, after a temporary reduction. These rates also applied before July 2020.

The Baukindergeld was extended by the federal government for three months. The funding is now available for builders and property buyers who sign a notarized purchase contract or have a building permit by the end of March 2021.

People with disabilities can with the tax declaration claim higher lump sums from 2021, through which you can deduct travel costs from tax.

In addition, a regulation is opposed Upskirting in force: Anyone who secretly photographs women under their skirts or their cleavage and disseminates such photos can in future be punished with up to two years in prison.