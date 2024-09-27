We live in a world where most stores that distribute digital video games are not very clear about the licensing issues of the products they sell. Come on, it is not until the licensing agreements are shown that it is possible to appreciate that in reality what we obtain is more of an indefinite income.

But, this will no longer be the case, because the following happens. In California, a new law has just been enacted that will force companies to be more transparent with consumers, whether they buy video games, movies or music.

The law will prohibit stores from using the words “purchase, acquire or any other term that a reasonable person would understand to confer an unrestricted ownership interest in the digital good or in conjunction with a limited-time rental option.”

It is worth noting that such a law will not apply to stores that are transparent or explain in “plain language” that they are actually only licensing digital content and that such license could expire at any time under certain circumstances.

It seeks to protect the consumer from video games, movies and others

“As retailers continue to abandon the sale of physical media, the need to protect consumers when purchasing digital media has become increasingly important”California Assembly member and bill author Jacqui Irwin said in a statement.

“I thank the governor for signing AB 2426, ensuring that false and misleading advertising by digital media sellers that incorrectly tell consumers they own their purchases becomes a thing of the past.”

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that many consumers lose their digital content just because the Publisher wanted to. We saw it with Ubisoft when it killed The Crew at the time.

Amazon also already said that you do not own the movies or TV series you buy from it. It remains to be seen how this new law moves and if it expands beyond the United States, trying to benefit consumers anywhere in the world.