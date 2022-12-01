Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends the 10th All-Russian Congress of Judges at the State Kremlin Palace. © IMAGO/Valery Sharifulin/Tass

Russia is tightening its legislation. Now it’s even easier to be classified as a “foreign agent”.

Moscow – Russia has significantly tightened its already widely criticized law on “foreign agents”. US think tank experts Institute for the Study of War think: This is how Vladimir Putin can and wants to silence dissenting votes on the current war against Ukraine even more easily.

In June, the parliament in Moscow voted to tighten the law – it has now come into force. Any organization or individual that is supported from abroad or is under any form of “foreign influence” can now be declared a “foreign agent”. So far, Russian legislation provided that non-governmental organizations, for example, could only be declared “foreign agents” if they were financed with funds from abroad.

Putin’s Police State: Russia Tightens Laws – “Anyone Can Be Declared a ‘Foreign Agent'”

Critics warn of the tightening of the legal situation that has now occurred, which, among other things, can prevent dissenting voices about the current situation in the Ukraine war in Russia. They fear a kind of police state in Putin’s Russia and even more politically motivated action by the Russian judiciary against members of the opposition and those who think differently because the new law is so vaguely worded. “Now everyone can really be declared a ‘foreign agent’,” criticized the Kremlin-critical news portal Meduzawhich itself has been listed in the relevant register of Russia’s Ministry of Justice for months.

A classification as a “foreign agent” is associated with many formal requirements that are difficult to fulfill from the point of view of those affected. In addition, independent media, for example, complain that important advertising partners are losing their way due to the branding and are therefore no longer able to finance themselves. The new law also bans people listed as “foreign agents” from teaching in Russian schools. In addition, the Russian Justice Ministry now has the authority to release the personal data of “foreign agents”. This exposes the person or organization to public harassment. The news magazine reports with irony Meduza Furthermore, according to the new law, “foreign agents” are required to report themselves to the Russian state. Failure to do so will result in penalties.

Criticism of the Ukraine war: Putin takes action – Russia’s censorship tightened with a new law

“These measures are likely to address rising instances of domestic dissent over the Kremlin’s warfare,” the concludes Institute for the Study of War. It also says about Putin’s law, which can also prevent any criticism of the current situation of the Ukraine war: “By expanding the definition of people classified as ‘foreign agents’, the Kremlin has increased the effectiveness of this designation in order to tighten censorship measures and exercise increased control over the information space.”

Since the start of the Ukraine war more than four months ago, civil rights activists see Russia as increasingly repressive against critical voices in their own country. Numerous independent media, for example, were blocked or stopped working under pressure from the authorities. (dpa/rjs)