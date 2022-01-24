The right to cultural identity is a fundamental right for indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities. The “Inter-American Court of Human Rights” (CoIDH), in the “Case of the Yakye Axa indigenous community against Paraguay” (2005), pointed out that the right to cultural identity is manifested in the protection of the content of different rights, such as health; protection of honor and dignity; freedom of conscience and religion; freedom of thought and expression; freedom of assembly and association; family protection; private property; self-determination and autonomy; among others.

For the people who make up an indigenous community, their “cultural identity” is part of their right to life, to be, to be in the world, it gives them a sense of belonging and distinguishes them from other communities. For example, through the “right to cultural identity” the right to use their own medicines and traditional health practices is recognized; to carry out their spiritual or religious ceremonies, traditions and customs; make use of their clothing and artistic expressions; preserve their own language and use it; the right to use and enjoy their assets, both material and immaterial; their forms of organization; as well as its regulatory systems, procedures and forms of dispute resolution.

According to the CoIDH, the right to “cultural identity” protects the freedom of people to identify themselves and participate in the lifestyle linked to the culture to which they belong, to participate in its development; but it is also a right that protects the distinctive features that characterize a social group, its forms of expression, considering its traditions, its evolution.

Historically, the weak protection of our legal system allowed the dispossession of the territories of many indigenous peoples, the serious deterioration of their living conditions, as well as the appropriation of their “cultural heritage”. In fact, in recent years, large clothing brands have been denounced for appropriating different designs and cultural elements that belong to different indigenous communities, without their consent. It seemed a common practice that these companies will use embroideries and designs (which belonged to indigenous communities), to market new products, without their permission, and without any compensation to their legitimate owners.

Given the misappropriation of the intellectual property of indigenous peoples and communities such as Afro-Mexicans, last Monday the “Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afro-American Peoples and Communities” was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, which has Its purpose is to recognize and guarantee the protection, safeguarding and development of the cultural heritage and the collective intellectual property of the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities.

The new legislation recognizes the property rights of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities over the elements that make up their cultural heritage, their knowledge and traditional cultural expressions, as well as the collective intellectual property with respect to said heritage.

“Cultural heritage” is considered to be the set of material and immaterial goods that include languages, knowledge, objects and all the elements that constitute the cultures and territories of the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, which give them a sense of community with a own identity and that are perceived by others as characteristic, to those who have the full right of property, access, participation, practice and enjoyment in an active and creative way.

No person may misappropriate their cultural heritage, and its expressions, such as architecture, fabrics, embroidery, designs, or works. According to the new law, misappropriation: “is the action of a national or foreign natural or legal person, by means of which he appropriates for himself or for a third party, one or more elements of cultural heritage, without the authorization of the indigenous or Afro-Mexican people or community that must give it in accordance with the provisions of the law itself.”

In the event that the norms for the protection and preservation of the heritage of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities are not respected, “sanctions are also established for the misappropriation and use, exploitation, commercialization or reproduction of cultural heritage, knowledge and expressions traditional cultural heritage of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, as appropriate, when there is no free, prior and informed consent of said peoples and communities or their cultural heritage is violated.

In the face of the improper exploitation and use of its cultural heritage, through the sale of commercial products without authorization, measures may be taken such as the withdrawal from circulation, sale, public exhibition or making available in electronic means, of the reported goods; prohibition of its sale; insurance of the same; suspension of activities or closure; such as damage repair.

Now indigenous peoples or communities, such as Afro-Mexicans, will have adequate protection of their cultural heritage, as well as the right to authorize other people to use, exploit or market those elements that are part of their cultural heritage, so that they can enjoy the economic benefits (or of any other nature) of its exploitation.