admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/18/2023 – 6:17

Germany urgently needs qualified foreign workers. See what changes in the rules for immigrants from non-European countries. There are currently hundreds of thousands of unfilled vacancies in the German job market, especially in the areas of IT, nursing, crafts, technology and logistics, among others. From now on, access to them will be facilitated thanks to the Law for the Development of Qualified Immigration, approved in July this year with the aim of reducing obstacles to the immigration of qualified workers from “third” countries, that is, non-members. to the European Union (EU).

To give authorities time to adapt, the new rules will come into force in three stages, which can be seen in detail on the German government portal aimed at qualified workers from abroad. Information is available in German, English, Spanish and French.

The first changes come into effect this Saturday (11/18).

Blue Card – or EU Blue Card

Among those benefiting from the new rules are academics and specialists from third countries, who will now be able to migrate to Germany with the EU Blue Card without proof of language skills or the need to check in advance whether there are Germans or EU citizens available in the country. German market for these vacancies.

The salary limits, which aim to prevent salary dumping, that is, a foreign worker earning less than an EU worker for the same work, were reduced to just under 40 thousand euros per year for professions in shortage and for young professionals, and to little less than 44 thousand euros for all other professions (2023).

The list of professions in shortage (previously restricted to the areas of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, engineering and medicine) has been expanded and now includes education and nursing workers, among others.

In the IT sector, skilled workers without a university degree can also receive an EU Blue Card if they demonstrate comparable work experience of at least three years.

Right of residence and greater flexibility

Anyone who meets all the requirements as a qualified worker with professional or academic training is entitled to receive a residence permit. Until now, foreign representations and immigration authorities had decision-making power.

Furthermore, the restriction that made it impossible for immigrants to work in a professional field other than the one they had previously practiced or in which they graduated was eliminated. A trained mechanic, for example, will now also be able to work in the logistics area. The exceptions are regulated professions, such as in the areas of medicine, law or teaching.

Professional drivers will also have an easier time obtaining approval from the Federal Employment Agency: prior verification of labor availability in the country, as well as the requirement for language skills, will be eliminated.

Other changes are scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2024.

Immigrants with professional experience

The recognition of professional qualifications in Germany, until then a frequent bureaucratic obstacle, will no longer be a requirement for experienced specialists. Anyone who has a professional qualification recognized in their country of origin and at least two years of professional experience can immigrate to Germany as a worker, except in the case of regulated professions. In IT, the diploma will be waived.

Recognition Partnerships

In the future, all those who need a qualification in Germany to obtain equivalence with their foreign training will be able to stay in the country for up to three years. At the same time, it will also be possible to work up to 20 hours a week.

The possibility of working part-time will also be expanded for students and interns.

In the case of recognition partnerships between German employers and candidates from third countries, qualified workers will be able to come directly to Germany and work for the duration of the recognition process for their qualifications. The stay may be extended for up to three years. The requirements are to have at least two years of professional qualification and knowledge of German (level A2, basic).

Nursing assistants with less than three years of training in the field will also have access to the German job market.

Family meeting

The new rules should also benefit anyone who wants to bring spouses and/or minor children with them. In this case, qualified workers must still prove that they can support themselves and their family members, but they no longer need to prove that they have enough space in their home. Those who obtain a residence permit from March 2024 will also be able to bring their parents or in-laws to live in Germany.

Other changes are scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2024.

Greater chances when searching for a job

An “opportunity card” with a points system will be launched in June next year. With it, people who can prove means of subsistence for a year will be able to immigrate to Germany and use the period to find a job. Anyone who proves the equivalence of their foreign qualifications will be considered a qualified worker and will receive the card without any other requirements. For everyone else, you will need to present a university degree or professional qualification of at least two years, as well as proof of basic knowledge of German (level A1) or English (level B2).

The procedure is based on a system of points awarded for each of the following categories: professional experience, recognition of qualifications in Germany, age, linguistic knowledge in German and/or English, connections with Germany and potential to bring a partner or spouse with you.

Professionals with an opportunity card can work up to 20 hours a week, and probationary employment is also permitted. If there is an employment contract for qualified employment, the opportunity card can be extended for up to two years.