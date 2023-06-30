Municipalities that will lose FPM quotas may have a staggered reduction in revenue, according to the law sanctioned on Wednesday (28.jun)

sanctioned by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Wednesday (June 28, 2023), Complementary Law No. 198/2023 should contain revenue losses for 770 municipalities. These are cities that had population reduction in the Demographic Census 2022 released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and will lose FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) quotas. The survey was carried out by the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities).

With the new population count, 2,397 municipalities recorded a drop in the number of inhabitants. Of these, 770 will lose FPM coefficients in comparison with the current indices that were set in a normative decision by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). Another 249 municipalities will gain coefficients.

The new law aims to benefit these 1,019 cities, according to the CNM, because it establishes a 10-year transition for municipalities to migrate to a range with a lower coefficient of the FPM and at the same time ensures that the locations that registered a significant population increase already receive more resources. .

A financial reducer was created that limits the reduction to 10% in the year following publication of the Census. The index will increase to 20% in the 2nd fiscal year following publication. The drop will continue year by year, gradually, up to 90% in the 9th year. As of January 1st of the 10th following fiscal year, the municipalities will have their individual coefficients in the FPM fixed according to the population measured in the Census.

Otherwise, the 770 cities that lost quotas already felt the impact on total collection and immediately. In a note, the CNM stated that the text “mitigates the immediate losses of municipalities that had a drop in coefficient” and transfers the gains to those who increased their population range in 2023, since the law determines the publication of a new calculation by the TCU in ten days.

The FPM is the main source of revenue for most Brazilian cities, especially the smaller and less developed ones. The fund is distributed according to the number of inhabitants and per capita income of each city.

THE CITIES THAT LOSE THE MOST

The CNM survey points out that the State with the most cities that will lose FPM resources in the coming years is Bahia, which has 105 municipalities that will have the FPM coefficient reduced. Next, São Paulo appears, with 93 locations that will have reduced revenues.

Proportionally, the situation is worse in the North region of Brazil. Approximately 61% of the municipalities of Amazonas and Rondônia lost coefficients. In Amapá and Pará, 33% of the cities will be affected, according to the confederation’s accounts.

The municipality with the greatest loss will be São Félix do Xingu (PA), where the coefficient dropped from 3.6 to 2.4 with the Census. The city registered 65,418 inhabitants in 2022, which represented a decrease of -28.38% compared to the 2010 Census.

HOW FPM IS DISTRIBUTED

The FPM is a transfer from the Union to all municipalities provided for in the Constitution. the bottom is composed of 22.5% of the collection of Income Tax (IR) and Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

The apportionment is calculated proportionally according to the population of each municipality: the smaller the number of inhabitants, the smaller the transfer.

To make the division, municipalities are divided into three classes:

Capitals (Federal District and state capitals) – 10%

Reserve (population from 142,633 inhabitants) – 3.6%

Interior (other cities) – 86.4%

Population ranges are fixed, each of which has an individual coefficient. These accountings are made by the TCU.

On December 28, 2022, the Court of Auditors released a rule with the coefficients that each city would receive this year based on preliminary data from the 2022 Demographic Census.

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Ricardo Lewandowski, suspended the decision from TCU on January 23. The Court unanimously decided confirm the decision of Lewandowski, former Minister of the Supreme, who determined that the distribution of FPM resources in 2023 should be based on 2018 data.

Now with the new law, TCU will have to publish a new normative decision with the calculation of FPM quotas using definitive data from the 2022 Census, with immediate effect for 2023.

CNM WANTS A NEW CENSUS IN 2025

For CNM, IBGE data “do not faithfully represent the reality of the country”. The entity says that “very marked deviations between the estimated and effective population, as shown in this Census, point to errors in estimates with serious consequences for municipal management”.

The Confederation also stated that it will work with the National Congress and the Executive so that a new population count is carried out in 2025 “in order to collect effective data and correct the distortions resulting from the survey”.

“The Demographic Census had delays and serious intercurrences resulting from the lack of funds and structure destined to its realization. In view of this, the CNM followed with attention and concern the numerous reports of municipal managers about problems faced at the end during the collection”, said the entity in a note.