Markus Hofstetter

South Korean singer Psy is between 44 and 46 years old, depending on the age calculation system used. © PENTA PRESS/imago

In South Korea, different systems are used to calculate age depending on the situation. But the legislature now wants to put an end to that.

Seoul – In South Korea, there has been great confusion about the age of citizens. As CNN reports, there is not just one age in the country, but three: the “international age”, the “Korean age” and the “calendar age”.

Age confusion in South Korea: A different age is used depending on the situation

A South Korean’s “international age”, used in legal and official matters, refers to the number of years since birth, starting from zero. This is also the case in most other countries.

According to the “Korean age” system used in informal situations, babies are considered one year old on the day they are born, with one year added annually on January 1st. This can be one or even two years higher than the “international age”.

Due to the age confusion in South Korea, singer Psy is between 44 and 46 years old

However, under certain circumstances, South Koreans use their “calendar age”. It is a mix of “international age” and “Korean age”. On the day of birth a baby is zero years old, on every January 1st the age is increased by one year. This age calculation is loud CNN the basis for some laws, such as the legal drinking age, smoking and military service.

The best example of the confused situation is “Gangnam Style” singer Psy, who was born on December 31, 1977 in Seoul. His “international age” is 44; his “calendar age” 45, his “Korean age” 46.

Age confusion in South Korea: Law makes citizens one to two years younger

But the confusion should soon be over. A law was passed in Seoul on Thursday (December 8) to standardize age calculation. All South Koreans should be encouraged to break with the old system. “The state and local authorities should encourage citizens to use their ‘international age’ and provide the necessary support for this,” says Parliament’s website.

Specifically, it says that in all “judicial and administrative areas” only the “international age” should be applied. This will make all citizens one or two years younger in one fell swoop.