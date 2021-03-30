The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Tuesday, March 30, a law that forces to wear the mask in any public space, regardless of whether it exists interpersonal distance with other people as it was until now. The website of the Ministry of Health indicated that this was mandatory in outdoor spaces when there was a distance of less than a meter and a half, although the autonomous communities had been establishing their own exceptions.

In the text published this Tuesday, in the article 6, it is indicated that “persons six years of age and older are forced to use masks“in various cases:” in the public road, in open air spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public“.

This new law is a compendium of the measures that were established for de-escalation in June 2020, after the end of the state of alarm decree. The norm was approved as a decree law and thus began to be applied, although later it was processed as law and it is now when it comes into force. Likewise, it is indicated that it will be in force until “the Government declares in a reasoned manner and according to scientific evidence the end of the health crisis situation caused by covid-19 “.

The second of the cases in which the mandatory use of the mask is established is in the “means of air, sea, bus, or rail transport, as well as complementary public and private passenger transport in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of passenger cars no live in the same address. In the case of passengers on ships and boats, it will not be necessary to wear masks when they are inside their cabin. “

The exceptions

What the law does maintain is that this obligation It will not be applicable to people with some type of illness or respiratory distress that may be aggravated by the use of the mask. Nor in the cases of people who, due to their situation of disability or dependency, do not have autonomy to remove protection, or that present behavioral alterations that make their use unfeasible.

Likewise, “it will not be enforceable in the case of individual sport exercise in the open air, nor in cases of force majeure or situation of need or when, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities “, says the text.