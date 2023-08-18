New laws are intended to advance the usability of health data for research. The BMG presented its draft bill and received suggestions for improvement in a hearing. Now the draft for the research data law from the BMBF is still missing.

At the beginning of August, the Federal Ministry of Health presented the draft bill for the Health Data Utilization Act (GDNG). This is intended to make health data available for research. The law regulates the usability in such a way that for the entitlement to apply, it is no longer decisive who is applying, but for what: the purposes of use that are in the public interest are decisive.

An opt-out procedure will be introduced for the release of data from the electronic patient file. The law provides for the establishment of a decentralized health data infrastructure. There should also be a central data access and coordination point for the use of health data. For this purpose, the research data center at the BfArM is being further developed.

Criticism of the actor opt-out

In a first hearing this week, 67 specialist groups and associations took a position on the draft. The conclusion of the BMG is positive: “The approval of the goals of the GDNG was high during the hearings,” the ministry said on request. As expected, there were a large number of comments and suggestions on individual proposed regulations. Overall, however, the BMG believes that the need for readjustment is “appropriate and rather moderate in relation to other legislative processes”.

At present, the written statements and the contributions of the associations are finally being examined and relevant change requests from those involved are being taken into account. An overview of the most important points of criticism:

Opt-out separated according to actors: The draft provides patients with the option of excluding certain groups of researchers from using the data, such as those involved in private research, by means of a selective opt-out. The German Medical Technology Association warns that this could make public-private cooperation more difficult or prevent it. The Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa) also fears negative effects on research and development and on the competitiveness of Germany as a place to study. In a statement, he warns that the exclusion of a group of researchers could lead to an unintended but actual opt-out of another actor. Because the research and development of medicines is a networked process, sometimes even across national and national borders. vfa President Han Steutel says: “If Germany really wants to catch up with the international leaders in digitization in the healthcare sector, that’s exactly the wrong approach.”

Fragmented data protection supervision: There is criticism that the planned lead data protection supervision should only have a coordinating function. “In the event of differences of opinion, the supervisory authority cannot bring about a decision,” says the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

Access to cancer registry data: The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) sees a need for improvement with regard to access to linked data from the Health Research Data Center and the clinical cancer registry. “It should be clearly defined here that pharmaceutical companies also have access to this data, especially in the context of the early benefit assessment,” the association announced.

The anchoring of the data access and coordination center at the BfArM is “not ideal” with the technology and method platform for networked medical research (TMF). According to a statement, the embedding in an existing administrative structure harbors the risk that the integration of the existing scientific structures will not succeed. The TMF pleads for an entity that is entrusted full-time with the operation of the data access and coordination office. In doing so, “the focus should be less on official settlement and more on science and service orientation,” says TMF Managing Director Sebastian C. Semler. See also Dell will lay off more than 6,000 employees; quotes "uncertain future of the market" - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The further path of the GDNG is clear: “As soon as the draft bill has been agreed in the departmental group, it should be adopted as planned as quickly as possible in the cabinet and discussed in parliament in autumn 2023, so that the regulations can come into force in the first half of 2024,” it says from the Federal Ministry of Health.

Now the draft of the research data law is still missing

However, it is unclear how the GDNG and the planned Research Data Act correspond to each other. A total of five laws for the use of health data play a role. The research data law is in progress at the BMBF and is intended to improve access to data for science and to create framework conditions for disclosure, storage and security.

Ruppert Stüwe, a member of the SPD in the Bundestag, says that a good draft law on research data must now be forthcoming. “We have to find clear regulations for all research data.” The data expert emphasizes that this is not a race between the ministries, but that it is about the matter at hand. “I think it’s good that we’re making progress with health data. The structures that we already have in the field of health research should ideally also be taken into account in the law.” The politician is referring to the medical informatics initiative, which the BMBF is funding with half a billion euros to create the German research portal for to develop health.