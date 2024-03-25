IIn the US state of Florida, access to online platforms will be made more difficult for minors in the future. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law passed by the regional legislature on Monday that prohibits minors under the age of 14 from opening their own accounts on online networks. 14 and 15 year olds need their parents' consent to open such accounts.

Most platforms require that users be at least 13 years old. However, they do little to control this.

“Social media harms children in different ways,” said DeSantis, who belongs to the conservative Republican Party. The new law gives parents greater opportunities to “protect their children.”

Opponents of the law describe it as an attack on the fundamental right of freedom of speech. DeSantis vetoed a previous version of the bill that was much stricter. This version would have banned all minors under the age of 16 from accessing the online platforms.