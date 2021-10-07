The work being carried out to adapt the old notary offices in Almuñécar to those of the municipal law courts should be completed by the end of the year.

A big wig representing a legal adminstration (Territorial Delegation of Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of Granada) delivered the good news in front of the said Kairo building on Ítrabo street.

At present, Almuñécar’s law courts, which are distributed over two buildings on either side of Dry river, are cramped, deficient and pretty depressing … especially if you’re being tried. The new premises, on the other hand, have twice the floor space, thanks to its 1,400 sq / m.

It has cost so far 870,000 euros, which has been for the building work, new office furniture and the lease – the building belongs to a private entity. The 4-year lease is for the sum of 400,000 euros.

The said bigwig, Manuel Alejandro Cardenete, was not alone in the plentiful-wig department because the Chairman of the Regional Supreme Court for Andalucia (TSJA) Lorenzo del Río, was also there, to cast their combined, magnificent and humbling shadows over the lowly municipal councilor, Beatriz González, bless her cotton socks.

