South Koreans are on the cusp of getting a year or two younger, thanks to a new law passed last week that aims to standardize how age is calculated in the country. These days, it is common for South Koreans to have not just one age, but three – an “international age”, a “Korean age”, and a “calendar age”.

But to end the confusion, the country’s parliament has decreed that, from June 2023, all official documents must use the “international age” standard.

This move, which follows a long debate on the matter, will bring the country in line with most of the rest of the world and reduce the legal discrepancies that arise from using three different systems.

In South Korea, a person’s “international age” refers to the number of years since they were born and starts at zero – the same system used in most other countries.

But when asked about their age in informal settings, most South Koreans will respond with their “Korean age”, which can be one or even two years older than their “international age”.

Under this system, babies are considered to be one year old on the day they are born, with one year added every January 1st.

In some circumstances, South Koreans also use their “calendar age” – a sort of cross between the international and Korean age – which considers babies to be zero years old on the day they are born and adds a year to their age each year. January 1st.

Take “Gangnam Style” singer Psy, for example. Born on December 31, 1977, he is considered 44 years old by international age; 45 years per calendar year; and 46 for Korean age.

If this sounds confusing, it’s because everyday life in the country frequently alternates between a mix of different systems.

Most people use the Korean age, which has its roots in China, in everyday life and social settings, while the international age is more often used for legal and official matters – for example, when dealing with civil laws.

However, some laws – including those surrounding legal ages for drinking, smoking and military conscription – use the age of the calendar year.

The law passed on Thursday will standardize the use of the international age in all “judicial and administrative areas”, according to the parliament’s website and documents related to the bill.

“State and local governments should encourage citizens to use their ‘international age’ and carry out the necessary promotion to do so,” he says.

The decision is the result of years of campaigning by lawmakers fed up with multiple systems.

“The review aims to reduce unnecessary socio-economic costs because legal and social disputes as well as confusion persist due to different ways of calculating age,” Yoo Sang-bum of the People Power Party told parliament, according to Reuters.

Another bill introduced by lawmaker Hwang Ju-hong in 2019 argued that, in addition to sowing confusion, the three methods also caused conflict by “promoting a culture of age-based hierarchy and avoiding certain months for childbirth.”