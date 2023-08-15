Home page World

Shops in Croatia are now closed on Sundays and public holidays. Tourists should shop on other days. © Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa/Michael Gstettenbauer/IMAGO

On certain days almost all shops in Croatia close. A law has been in place since May 2023. Municipalities and islands are trying to overturn it.

Munich – Expensive prices, a wave of holidaymakers canceling and forest fires due to extreme heat: summer in Croatia is turbulent for the tourism industry. Now a new shop closing law is causing a stir. It prohibits the opening of shops, bakeries and markets on Sundays and public holidays in the holiday country popular with Germans. However, the first municipalities and islands are probably making use of a loophole.

Country: Croatia Capital city: Zagreb Area: 56,538 km² Resident: 3.89 million (2021)

Vacation in Croatia: New law causes chaos

The new regulation has been in effect since May 2023. And she was already causing chaos. Because shops in train stations and petrol stations are among the few exceptions to which the closing time does not apply. For example, on August 5, a national holiday (Victory Day), long queues ensued as crowds of vacationers queued in front of bus terminals and gas stations. The news portal reported index.hr.

With the Catholic holiday of the Assumption on Tuesday (15 August), chaos threatens again. Because shops and bakeries have to close again. Incidentally, since January 1, 2023, the currency in Croatia has been the euro.

New law in Croatia – an overview The new law also applies to Sundays, but it mainly takes effect on public holidays. Since every shop in Croatia is allowed to specify 16 Sundays a year on which it is open, the Sundays were not that important at first. Especially in the holiday areas along the Adriatic coast, the shops use their contingent on open Sundays in the summer tourist season. However, this option is not available on public holidays. This means that apart from shops in airports and bus stations as well as petrol stations, everything will remain closed. The new law justified the conservative government in Zagreb with the need for a balance between work and family life.

Holiday resorts in Croatia want to overturn new law

The reaction from dozens of coastal and island communities – including Split, Pula, Rovinj and Hvar – is clear. You have now declared individual public holidays or Sundays to be fair or trade fair days. With this they hope to be able to overturn the new shop closing time law. This should also be an advantage for holidaymakers.

In any case, the Ministry of Economics in Zagreb already indicated a retreat at the weekend. According to a statement by the ministry, the legislature has provided for the possibility that shops may be open on fair days.

Whether or not shops are open on Sundays and public holidays in Croatia shouldn’t matter to a couple from Upper Austria. “Never again Croatia” the two decided after it had taken them around 20 hours to get home from vacation. (mbr/dpa)