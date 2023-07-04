Children whose parents have died should no longer be evicted from their home. A majority of the House of Representatives wants a legal ban.
Orphaned children must be able to continue living in the rented house where they already lived with their parents until they turn 28. VVD, ChristenUnie, GroenLinks and BBB are submitting an initiative law on Tuesday so that children do not have to worry about having to move. A majority in parliament supports the proposal.
Figures from Statistics Netherlands show that about 205 young people between the ages of 16 and 30 become orphans every year. An average of 82 of them live with their parents in a housing corporation home at the time of the loss. According to VVD Member of Parliament Daniel Koerhuis, ‘several orphans have been evicted by corporations’ in recent years after their parents died. The cabinet has made agreements with corporations not to force children in such situations to move quickly, but according to Koerhuis this is still happening: “No orphan should ever receive this inhumane treatment again.”
The bill stipulates that housing corporations must from now on be obliged to leave children in their home. Even if another parent is still alive, but with whom, for example, due to a confrontational divorce or drug problems, there is no longer any contact. If a child cannot pay the rent, the corporation must reduce the rent. Because it concerns no more than a few dozen cases per year, it does not involve large amounts for the corporations. When the child turns 28, the corporation must offer a suitable alternative home.
According to MP Lisa Westerveld (GroenLinks), these are ‘heartbreaking stories of young people who were told in the middle of the grieving process that they had to leave their home’. “And in some cases even end up in homeless shelters.”
The bill does not apply to private landlords. It can be legally more difficult to demand from them, for example, to offer a suitable home. Incidentally, the initiators indicate that they do not know of any examples of private landlords evicting orphans. In an explanation of the bill, the example of 19-year-old Annica from Didam is mentioned. She became in 2020 put on the street by a housing association and was offered a house by a private landlord.
The previous cabinet has already made arrangements for orphans whose parents owned a house. In the past, they were sometimes forced to sell the house they live in because they would otherwise not be able to pay the inheritance tax. A separate scheme now applies to them, which means that they are granted a deferment of payment.
