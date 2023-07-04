The bill stipulates that housing corporations must from now on be obliged to leave children in their home. Even if another parent is still alive, but with whom, for example, due to a confrontational divorce or drug problems, there is no longer any contact. If a child cannot pay the rent, the corporation must reduce the rent. Because it concerns no more than a few dozen cases per year, it does not involve large amounts for the corporations. When the child turns 28, the corporation must offer a suitable alternative home.

According to MP Lisa Westerveld (GroenLinks), these are ‘heartbreaking stories of young people who were told in the middle of the grieving process that they had to leave their home’. “And in some cases even end up in homeless shelters.”