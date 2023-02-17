Eduardo Appio, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, participated in crowdfunding to support the PT candidate

The new head judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, in the State of Paraná, Eduardo Fernando Appio, donated R$ 13 to the president’s election campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022. The information are listed at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The data shows that the transfer was carried out on September 25 of the last year through crowdfunding made by the platform. one more. In total, R$32,964.36 were donated.

The federal judge also donated R$40 to the state deputy Ana Julia (PT-PR). In all, Appio provided BRL 53 for election campaigns in 2022. Read below.

O Power360 contacted the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba to obtain a position on the matter. However, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

Lula’s 2022 presidential campaign received R$135,539,287.82 in revenue. Most (90.18%) of the resources were donated by the National Directorate of the PT (Workers’ Party).

crowdfunding –mode used by Appio– foi the 2nd main person responsible for donations to the PT, representing around 5%.

CAR WASH

On Thursday (16.Feb.2023), the new holder of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba criticized Lula’s arrest and the actions of the former subsection magistrate and current senator, Sergio Moro (União-PR).

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.PauloAppio contested Lula’s provisional arrest because, according to him, there was no need to arrest a person “over 70 years old, without being able to show in a very concrete way that if he is released, he will continue to perpetrate crimes”.

At the YouTube, Appio participated in legal debates where he criticized the Lava Jato operation. In some episodes, he even called the work of Moro and Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), now federal deputy, from “comedy”.

“Some episodes of Lava Jato, isolated, were worthy of a slapstick comedy. Like that question about Aleijadinho’s crucifix that Lula would have taken home”he stated.