Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 22:06

Former minister José Dirceu, who commanded the Civil House in the first term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was acquitted in a criminal case in Operation Lava Jato that has been going on since 2017. He was accused by the task force of laundering money from contractors UTC and Engevix.

Federal judge Fábio Nunes de Martino, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, concluded that the Federal Public Ministry made an error in classifying the crimes. For the magistrate, what prosecutors point out as money laundering is, in fact, corruption.

“The fact that the defendants organized a complex system to transfer undue advantages with the aim of hiding the existence of bribe payments does not, in itself, characterize the crime of laundering”, says an excerpt from the sentence.

In November, Martino assumed ownership of the 13th Criminal Court of Curitiba, the base and origin of Lava Jato, which was led at its peak by former judge Sergio Moro, now a senator (União-PR). Martino took over what was left of Lava Jato, which was dissolved amid accusations of excesses. One of the remaining actions was against Dirceu.

The complaint was offered by the Operation Lava Jato task force in 2017, on the same day that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) placed the former minister on provisional release.

Dirceu and his brother, Luiz Eduardo de Oliveira e Silva, were accused of negotiating and operating the receipt of R$2.4 million in bribes, between 2011 and 2014, through false contracts for the provision of advisory and consultancy services.

The sentence also benefits engineers Gerson de Melo Almada and Walmir Pinheiro Santana, former executives at Engevix and UTC.

“The signing of the contractual instruments under discussion had the clear objective of covering up the payment of bribes in favor of the political group headed by José, and not the intention of dissimulating or hiding the origin of the resources used for this purpose”, concluded the judge.